Portsmouth Water shuts off supply for section of Leigh Park in 'emergency'
THE water supply for a section of Leigh Park has been switched off due to an emergency.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 2:16 pm
Portsmouth Water said it was forced to shut off the supply to homes in and around Purbrook Way.
It was turned off from 10.55am on Sunday and residents said it remained so at around 2pm.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth police probe Southsea flat fire as residents say 'argument' heard bef...
Aimee Bloomfield, who lives in Purbrook Way with her partner, said: ‘(It’s) a bit annoying, we were hoping to have showers.
‘But we keep bottled water in the house, so not the end of the world for us.
‘Although if this lasts until tomorrow it’s going to be a pain as we both have work.’