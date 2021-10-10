Portsmouth Water shuts off supply for section of Leigh Park in 'emergency'

The view from Purbrook Way in Leigh Park, where water has been switched off on October 10. Picture: Google

Portsmouth Water said it was forced to shut off the supply to homes in and around Purbrook Way.

It was turned off from 10.55am on Sunday and residents said it remained so at around 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimee Bloomfield, who lives in Purbrook Way with her partner, said: ‘(It’s) a bit annoying, we were hoping to have showers.

‘But we keep bottled water in the house, so not the end of the world for us.

‘Although if this lasts until tomorrow it’s going to be a pain as we both have work.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.