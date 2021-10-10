Portsmouth Water shuts off supply for section of Leigh Park in 'emergency'

THE water supply for a section of Leigh Park has been switched off due to an emergency.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 2:16 pm
The view from Purbrook Way in Leigh Park, where water has been switched off on October 10. Picture: Google

Portsmouth Water said it was forced to shut off the supply to homes in and around Purbrook Way.

It was turned off from 10.55am on Sunday and residents said it remained so at around 2pm.

Aimee Bloomfield, who lives in Purbrook Way with her partner, said: ‘(It’s) a bit annoying, we were hoping to have showers.

‘But we keep bottled water in the house, so not the end of the world for us.

‘Although if this lasts until tomorrow it’s going to be a pain as we both have work.’

