Clarence Esplanade will be closed between 7am and and 3pm from its junction with Jack Cockerill Way, west of its entrance to Pyramids car park, to the east of the D-Day car park – 240metres west of its junction with Avenue de Caen - on both Saturday and Sunday (July 1 and 2). Avenue de Caen will also be closed it its entirety. Vehicles, including cyclists, will be diverted from Jack Cockerill Way to Clarence Parade to Duisburg Way to Pier Road to Clarence Esplanade and vice versa, but pedestrian access will be maintained.

The closure will allow the various Race for Life events to take place on both days with a Pretty Muddy Kids and a standard Pretty Muddy 5k taking place on the Saturday (July 1) which will those taking part tackling a course which includes fun ‘muddy’ obstacles to tackle. On Sunday there will be three Race for Life events with those taking part signed up for a 3k, 5k or 10k course along the seafront.

Although parking has previously been available for this event on Southsea Common this is no longer the case, and those people taking part and spectators are being encouraged to use public transport, the Park and Ride service which will extend to Southsea on both days, or park in city centre car parks.