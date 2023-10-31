News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Railway station ticket offices in Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant saved as plans to close them axed in “U-turn”

The planned widespread closure of railway station ticket offices has been scrapped.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Transport secretary Mark Harper said the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals, which were brought forward due to pressure from ministers to cut costs. Politicians, including Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan – shadow minister for rail – have been campaigning against the closures, with councillors debating the issue earlier this month.

He said there were 750,000 responses to the public consultation – launched in the summer – with 99 per cent of them being objections. He told The News: ”Portsmouth people will be hugely relieved to hear the Government has finally seen sense and scrapped their shambolic plans which would have accessibility and jobs across our railways at risk.

NOW READ: Anger over plans to close rail ticket offices at stations

Plans to close ticket offices at railway stations have been scrapped following public pressure. Pictured is Portsmouth and Southsea railway station. Picture: Emily Jessica TurnerPlans to close ticket offices at railway stations have been scrapped following public pressure. Pictured is Portsmouth and Southsea railway station. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner
Plans to close ticket offices at railway stations have been scrapped following public pressure. Pictured is Portsmouth and Southsea railway station. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a shame that Ministers had to waste so much time and taxpayers' money to realise what local people and charities have been saying all along. I will always stand up against cost-cutting measures that make life harder for my constituents.

"Passengers in Portsmouth and across the country deserve better than the chaos of this Tory Government.” Rail companies argued that the changes would save costs and reflects how most customers buy tickets – while also allowing businesses to change their staffing hours.

Opponents argued services would be spread too thin, staff would be needlessly axed and customers who rely on the ticket office – including those with disabilities and other medical conditions – would be left out in the cold.

Watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch announced they opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on accessibility. Mr Harper said: “We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in Parliament.

Transport secretary Mark Harper. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.Transport secretary Mark Harper. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.
Transport secretary Mark Harper. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.” Train operators and their regulatory body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) brought forward the proposals following pressure from the government to save money amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A train operator source said: “There is quiet fury in the rail industry about where we’ve got to. The plan was signed off by civil servants and ministers. They’ve U-turned.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak suggested closing ticket offices was “the right thing for the British public”. Transport Focus and London TravelWatch reviewed each proposal to close a ticket office based on criteria relating to customer service, accessibility and cost-effectiveness, before deciding whether or not to object.

Anthony Smith, Transport Focus chief executive, said “significant amendments” were secured, such as reverting to existing staffing times at many stations, but “serious overall concerns remain” over issues including how so-called welcome points would work, how operators would sell a “full range” of tickets, and how excessive queues at ticket machines would be avoided.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, shadow minister for rail.Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, shadow minister for rail.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, shadow minister for rail.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth railway station ticket office closures up for debate as city councillors express their concerns

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said described the cancelled plans as a “resounding victory”. Katie Pennick, campaigns manager at accessibility charity Transport for All, said: “While we are proud of the incredible tenacity of disabled people and our community for securing this major campaign victory, the outcome is bittersweet.

“The disastrous and discriminatory proposals should never have been put forward.”

Related topics:PortsmouthGovernmentStephen MorganHavantFarehamPoliticians