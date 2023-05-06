News you can trust since 1877
Road closed: Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth shut after storm water pipe bursts

Southern Water has apologised for disruption as a road has had to be closed after a storm water pipe burst.

By Tom Morton
Published 6th May 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 20:30 BST

The pipe is near the Pier Road pumping station in Southsea, and nearby roads will be closed for several days.

The company says it is trying to ensure that wastewater services are not affected.

A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth
A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth
A Southern Water statement said: ‘We’re sorry to road users in Portsmouth who have been affected by repairs to a burst storm water pipe near our Pier Road pumping station.

‘A road closure and diversion is being put in place near the junction of Pembroke Road and Victoria Avenue, Southsea, while the work is under way.

‘Tankers will be used to ensure wastewater services are not affected until the pipe has been fixed and the road restored.

‘We expect the repair work to continue into next week, and we apologise to everyone affected by the disruption over the bank holiday weekend.’

A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth - May 6, 2023 Southern Water says repairs may take several days
A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth - May 6, 2023 Southern Water says repairs may take several days
A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old PortsmouthA burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth
A burst storm water pipe has closed the junction of Victoria Avenue and Pembroke Road between Southsea and Old Portsmouth
