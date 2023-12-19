Road closure in Bishops Waltham on the B2177 following serious collision with a diversion in place
A Hampshire road has been closed following a serious collision between a car and a motorbike.
Police are on the scene of the collision in Bishops Waltham which happened this morning (December 19) and have put in place a road closure on part of Winchester Road, between the roundabout where it meets with the B3035/B2177 and Tangier Road. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. Traffic has been building around the surrounding area as a result.