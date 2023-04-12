News you can trust since 1877
A road traffic incident involving four vehicles on the M27 could cause delays this evening.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Lane one has been blocked between Junction 10/A32 at Fareham and Junction 11/A27 following a road traffic incident involving four cars.

The incident took place just after 4pm and it is expected that there will be delays as a result of this.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called just after 4pm to a report of a collision involving four vehicles. No injuries have been reported.’

Road traffic incident on M27 eastboundRoad traffic incident on M27 eastbound
