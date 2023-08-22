Roadworks to be suspended for August bank holiday in bid to help motorists

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

A total of 972 miles of roadworks will be lifted and completed in time for the late summer getaway with seaside resorts, airports and theme parks likely to be among popular destinations.

And to make sure traffic continues to flow with thousands of motorists expected to be travelling on the network, drivers are being reminded to have a safe T.R.I.P and follow National Highways’ new vehicle checklist – T: Top-up fuel, oil, screen-wash; R: Rest every 2 hours; I: Inspect tyres; P: Prepare for weather.

Roads minister, Richard Holden said: “I encourage everybody planning to travel on the roads this weekend to follow National Highways’ guidance to check their vehicles before setting off, take regular breaks and drive safely.”

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird said: “It’s really important that drivers play their part in helping to keep people moving this August Bank Holiday because we expect roads to be busy.

“We’d say it’s good practice to make sure there is enough fuel to reach the destination and we’d also remind people to keep an eye on the gauge during the journey. We’d also say top-up the screen-wash to make sure you have good visibility of the road ahead.