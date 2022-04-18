See video showing flooding at Fareham junction caused by water main burst as police issue warning to steer clear of the area
POLICE have issued a warning to stay away from a Fareham junction after flooding submerged a stretch of road this morning.
A burst water main on the junction of Fareham Road and Wych Lane has left the area and nearby driveways flooded.
Response and Patrol E Shift of Fareham police are currently dealing with the situation.
Hampshire Constabulary have asked that people avoid the area if possible.
Police say that the water board has been made aware of the flood.