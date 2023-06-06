Serious collision in Havant Road in Hayling Island with both directions blocked
Police are advising people to avoid Havant Road in Hayling Island following a serious collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST
Havant Road is currently closed due to a serious collision that has happened and police are on the scene of the incident.
In a tweet Hayling Island police said: ‘We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Havant Road, and have closed the road while emergency services respond.
The road is blocked off in both directions between Northwood Lane and Victoria Road.
‘Please can we ask you avoid trying to travel through this area for the time being and we want to thank everyone for their patience.’