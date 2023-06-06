News you can trust since 1877
Serious collision in Havant Road in Hayling Island with both directions blocked

Police are advising people to avoid Havant Road in Hayling Island following a serious collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

Havant Road is currently closed due to a serious collision that has happened and police are on the scene of the incident.

In a tweet Hayling Island police said: ‘We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Havant Road, and have closed the road while emergency services respond.

The road is blocked off in both directions between Northwood Lane and Victoria Road.

Serious collision on Havant Road.
‘Please can we ask you avoid trying to travel through this area for the time being and we want to thank everyone for their patience.’

It is expected that there will be delays in the surrounding area due to the road closure and people are being advised to avoid the area.

