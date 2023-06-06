Havant Road is currently closed due to a serious collision that has happened and police are on the scene of the incident.

In a tweet Hayling Island police said: ‘We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Havant Road, and have closed the road while emergency services respond.

The road is blocked off in both directions between Northwood Lane and Victoria Road.

