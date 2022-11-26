South Western Railway is recognised for its commitment to protecting vulnerable people

The scheme recognises the need to support the most vulnerable members of society on the railway. In securing the accreditation, SWR set out its approach to: promoting the wellbeing of vulnerable people in need of help and support; reducing and preventing the likelihood of harm where possible; mitigating the impact and effects of harm; and training colleagues in ways to spot vulnerable people. Central elements of the programme include clear policies, accountable leadership and a dedicated and ongoing programme of training for all colleagues.

The announcement came on White Ribbon Day, November 25, which promotes the White Ribbon Campaign’s mission to end violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Mann, Managing Director of South Western Railway, said: ‘We are proud to have achieved British Transport Police’s Safeguarding in Rail accreditation, reflecting the important work that so many colleagues have done to ensure that we do all we can to help protect vulnerable people on our railway. Safeguarding is something we take incredibly seriously.’

Two of South Western Railways' Rail Community Officers