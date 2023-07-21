News you can trust since 1877
Southampton Airport recognised for disabled and less mobile passenger services

Southampton Airport’s services for disabled and less mobile passengers have been recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority in its latest Airport Accessibility Report.
By Simon Carter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:21 BST- 2 min read
Southampton Airport’s services for disabled and less mobile passengers have been recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority

The CAA’s report centres on the disability access of 26 of the UK’s largest airports, covering the period from April 2022 to March of this year.

It confirmed that Southampton consistently achieved a ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’ rating in the four quarters during this period.

Steve Szalay, Operations Director at Southampton Airport, said: “We are very proud of our additional support service and are pleased with the results from the Airport Accessibility Report.

“The airport has faced many challenges in recent years, but my team and our colleagues from service provider OCS work incredibly hard each and every day to ensure those passengers who require additional help to get the support they need, and the airport experience they deserve.

“It is particularly pleasing to score so well given the airport provides lifeline support to the Channel Islands and we have a high number of people transiting to and from hospital treatment in Southampton.”

Around 10,000 passengers have required additional support while travelling through Southampton Airport this year.

Paul Smith, Joint-Interim Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The report shows the dedicated efforts of airports across the UK to ensure that all passengers receive the standard of service they deserve.

“With 18 airports consistently achieving good or very good ratings, and others demonstrating significant improvements, the industry is making strides in returning accessibility levels to those seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is also important to acknowledge that there is still a way to go in providing a consistently good service for disabled and less mobile passengers across the industry, particularly for

those with more complex needs, and throughout the busier summer months.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority remains committed to working with airports, airlines, industry stakeholders, and advocacy groups to drive forward further improvements.”

