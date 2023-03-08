Portsmouth City Council is unveiling plans for the first ‘Active Pompey Neighbourhood’ with a drop in event where residents will be asked their views on traffic calming measures which could be implemented this year if they are approved.

The plans include:

A one-way system with traffic calming measures on Bramble Road and Talbot Road although people on bicycles will still be able to travel both ways.

Closing the junction between Fawcett Road and Orchard Road to motor traffic but allowing people walking and cycling to get through. People can still drive into Orchard Road from the junction with Talbot Road.

Adding speed bumps on Francis Avenue, Sutherland Road and Fawcett Road (near the Golden Eagle pub).

Closing the eastern junction between Francis Avenue and Goldsmith Avenue. The western junction will remain open.

Introducing 20mph speed limits on Jessie Road, Devonshire Square, Devonshire Avenue, Lawrence Road, and Campbell Road.

A drop in event is taking place on March 16 from 2pm - 7pm at Havelock Community Centre where residents can find out more and give their views. A number of local residents in area will also receive a letter with more information. The consultation closes on 2 April 2023 all feedback will be considered before the final designs are drawn up which will be recommended to a city council decision meeting in the summer. The approved the first of the changes could be brought in this year, subject to funding being available.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, the city council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I'm excited to see this new approach to developing neighbourhoods coming to life. An Active Pompey Neighbourhood takes into consideration all the ways people travel in an area. It's important to make sure people can still get access to their home, while also making the road safer by reducing the amount of speeding vehicles. This is another important step towards improving our walking and cycling routes. I look forward to seeing this approach expand across the city in years to come.

People can share their views on the plans at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/activepompeyneighbourhood, or at the drop in event.