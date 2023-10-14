Simon Davis, left, and Stagecoach South's Managing Director Marc Reddy

More than 30 long-serving staff were celebrated at the Langstone Hotel, after accumulating an impressive 989 years of service between them.

Amongst the employees celebrating milestones, between 20 and 40 years, were bus drivers, engineers, administration, management, and directors.

The evening featured a dinner followed by presentations made by Stagecoach South’s Managing Director Marc Reddy, who paid tribute to their great contribution.

Stagecoach South employees with their awards

He said: “Our Long Service Awards provide a great opportunity for us to recognise the loyalty and devotion shown by our many long serving employees, who have all contributed to helping us to develop the company into one of the country’s leading bus operators.

“The bus industry can require exceptional levels of commitment from those who work within it and we so value the contribution of all our employees across the business and the support from their partners and families”.

Simon Davis, a coach builder based at Portsmouth, has clocked up 40 years of service since joining Stagecoach predecessor Portsmouth City Transport in September 1983 as an apprentice coachbuilder at the Eastney bus depot.

During his time, Simon has been applauded for his contribution to the business and his enthusiastic and professional manner, including his 12-year tenure as Assistant Engineering Manager.

Long serving employees who have recently retired included Training Manager, Rob Hall and Portsmouth bus drivers Upenyu Mapfumo, Nigel Larkin and Steve Holmes.

A special tribute was also made to longest serving employee, Nick Knight from Winchester, who has been driving buses for 51 years, having joined Stagecoach predecessor Hants & Dorset in 1972.

Stagecoach South were recently awarded the prestigious ‘Bus Operator of the Year Award’ during the National Transport Awards 2023.

