Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Portsmouth

Goldsmith Avenue was closed this afternoon after an incident involving a bus and a 14-year-old girl, with emergency services scrambled to the scene.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary says the girl has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea was cordoned off after the accident which involved a bus and a 14-year-old girl

He said: ‘We were called at 3.25pm today to a report of a road traffic incident in Goldsmith Avenue, at the junction with Haslemere Road.

‘This involved a bus and a 14-year-old girl. The girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but these are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.