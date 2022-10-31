Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Portsmouth
A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after being struck by a bus earlier this afternoon, police have confirmed.
Goldsmith Avenue was closed this afternoon after an incident involving a bus and a 14-year-old girl, with emergency services scrambled to the scene.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary says the girl has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
He said: ‘We were called at 3.25pm today to a report of a road traffic incident in Goldsmith Avenue, at the junction with Haslemere Road.
‘This involved a bus and a 14-year-old girl. The girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but these are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.
‘Goldsmith Avenue was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.’