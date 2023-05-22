News you can trust since 1877
This is how far can you travel for £2 on a bus from the Portsmouth area

An initiative allowing bus passengers to travel across Hampshire for as little as £2 a journey has been extended until October.

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd May 2023, 20:52 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 20:53 BST

Single journeys are being capped at £2 until October 31 2023 on most routes all across Hampshire under the Department for Transport's Help for Households funded Bus Fare Cap in a bid to encourage more people to use public transport.

So just how far can you travel for £2 from Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport?

So many places to visit for £2

So many places to visit for £2 Photo: Contributed

You can catch the 700 Stagecoach bus from Portsmouth Harbour all of the way to Brighton - exchanging one coastal city and beach for another. But we know Brighton is always worth a day out!

You can catch the 700 Stagecoach bus from Portsmouth Harbour all of the way to Brighton - exchanging one coastal city and beach for another. But we know Brighton is always worth a day out! Photo: staff

Okay we know its our rival city, but whether its for the shops or the theatre we know some of you like to go there! You can get there via First bus on either the X4 from Portsmouth or the X5 from Gosport - with both travelling via Fareham.

Okay we know its our rival city, but whether its for the shops or the theatre we know some of you like to go there! You can get there via First bus on either the X4 from Portsmouth or the X5 from Gosport - with both travelling via Fareham. Photo: Google Maps

With its popular shops and historic sites, Chichester is the perfect day out on the Stagecoach number 700 bus. It leaves from Portsmouth Harbour and travels via Havant.

With its popular shops and historic sites, Chichester is the perfect day out on the Stagecoach number 700 bus. It leaves from Portsmouth Harbour and travels via Havant. Photo: Google Maps

