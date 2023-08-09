News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Hampshire: Delays of up to 25 minutes in both directions of Langstone and Havant Road on Hayling Island - here's why

There are currently delays of up to 25 minutes getting in and out of Hayling Island.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST

There are delays in both directions of Havant Road and Langstone Road on Hayling Island currently.

This delay is due to an abnormal load travelling southbound onto the island and slow moving traffic is expected.

For more information surrounding traffic in the local area, please click the link.

