BREAKING

Traffic in Hampshire: Road traffic incident on M3 causing heavy delays between Chandlers Ford and Winchester

A road traffic incident on the M3 is causing heavy delays for commuters this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:28 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 07:28 GMT
The incident is reported to have taken place on the M3 northbound and as a result, one lane is blocked between junction 12 of the A335, Chandlers Ford, and junction 11 of A3090, Winchester.

