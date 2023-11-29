Traffic in Hampshire: Road traffic incident on M3 causing heavy delays between Chandlers Ford and Winchester
A road traffic incident on the M3 is causing heavy delays for commuters this morning.
The incident is reported to have taken place on the M3 northbound and as a result, one lane is blocked between junction 12 of the A335, Chandlers Ford, and junction 11 of A3090, Winchester.