Traffic in Hampshire: Serious collision on M27 westbound between Nursling and Ower junctions causes huge delays
Junction 3 of the M27 has been closed following a serious road traffic collision and emergency services are on the scene.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Queues are building on the M27 due to a lane closure between junction 3 and junction 2.
Currently the delays are backing from junction 4 and the police are asking that people avoid this area whilst emergency services are on the scene of the incident.
On Twitter, Hampshire Police said: “We are currently responding to a serious collision on the M27 and the road is closed at junction 3 while emergency services attend.
Please can we ask you avoid the area at this time.”