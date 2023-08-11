Queues are building on the M27 due to a lane closure between junction 3 and junction 2.

Currently the delays are backing from junction 4 and the police are asking that people avoid this area whilst emergency services are on the scene of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter, Hampshire Police said: “We are currently responding to a serious collision on the M27 and the road is closed at junction 3 while emergency services attend.