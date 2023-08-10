Traffic in Hampshire: Severe delays of up to 40 minutes on approach to Marwell Zoo following road traffic collision
There are heavy delays getting to Marwell following a road traffic collision that has happened.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
According to Romanse, there are delays of up to 40 minutes on Portsmouth Road at the entrance of Marwell Zoo.
There are delays in all directions of getting to Marwell Zoo following a road traffic collision that has happened in Winchester Road which is partially blocked and has caused delays in all directions.
It is advised that if you are heading down to the zoo today or are going in that direction to leave with enough time.