Commuters faced delays this morning following a road traffic incident on the Havant Bypass – here is what happened.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

One lane was blocked off on the Havant Bypass at A3023 Langstone Road earlier this morning with delays stretching from the A2030 Eastern Road.

This was due to a road traffic incident between two vehicles and emergency services were on the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 9.11am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A27.

Drivers faced some delays this morning following a road traffic incident on the A27 Havant bypass.Drivers faced some delays this morning following a road traffic incident on the A27 Havant bypass.
‘No injuries were reported.’

