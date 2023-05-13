Southampton City Council have posted to their social media warning people to plan ahead today because it is likely that there will be more traffic on the roads following the closure of the station.

The closure comes due to a combination of factors including industrial action and engineering works in the Winchester area.

The council also said that a ‘high number of cruise ships will be docking in the Port’ and there will be a match at St Mary's Stadium, which will kick off at 3pm – both of which will contribute to traffic on the roads in the surrounding areas.

Industrial action will also affect other train services in the Hampshire area and because of this, commuters are being warned to check travel plans ahead of time.