News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Traffic in Portsmouth and Southampton: Traffic delays are expected today following the closure of Southampton Central Train Station

High volumes of traffic are expected today due to the closure of Southampton Central Train Station.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read

Southampton City Council have posted to their social media warning people to plan ahead today because it is likely that there will be more traffic on the roads following the closure of the station.

The closure comes due to a combination of factors including industrial action and engineering works in the Winchester area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council also said that a ‘high number of cruise ships will be docking in the Port’ and there will be a match at St Mary's Stadium, which will kick off at 3pm – both of which will contribute to traffic on the roads in the surrounding areas.

Southampton Central Train Station is closed today and this could cause a high volume of traffic in the surrounding areas.Southampton Central Train Station is closed today and this could cause a high volume of traffic in the surrounding areas.
Southampton Central Train Station is closed today and this could cause a high volume of traffic in the surrounding areas.
Most Popular

Industrial action will also affect other train services in the Hampshire area and because of this, commuters are being warned to check travel plans ahead of time.

Currently, traffic in the Portsmouth area is as usual.

Related topics:TrafficTraffic delaysPortsmouthSouthamptonWinchesterHampshire