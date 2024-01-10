News you can trust since 1877
Traffic in Portsmouth: Delays on A27 westbound following collision near Farlington

Delays are building on the A27 following a road traffic collision which has resulted in two lanes being blocked.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 09:55 GMT
According to the Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel Twitter page, a road traffic collision has taken place on the A27 westbound. As a result of the incident, two lanes are blocked at the A2030 Eastern Rd, Farlington.

