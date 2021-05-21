Trains between Southampton and Havant disrupted due to fallen tree
A FALLEN tree and a fault with signalling has led to disruptions on the trainline between Southampton Central and Havant this morning.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 7:14 am
Southern Rail has said trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised.
A replacement bus has been in operation from 6.30am calling at Eastleigh, Hedge End, Botley and Fareham.
The tree is blocking the line at Botley and a track circuit failure has occured near Swanley.
Customers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning.
Any tickets can be used on South Western Rail Services to complete journeys instead.
It is expected disruptions will last until at least 7.30am.