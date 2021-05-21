Trains between Southampton and Havant disrupted due to fallen tree

Southern Rail services between Southampton Central and Havant have been disrupted this morning. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Southern Rail has said trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised.

A replacement bus has been in operation from 6.30am calling at Eastleigh, Hedge End, Botley and Fareham.

The tree is blocking the line at Botley and a track circuit failure has occured near Swanley.

Customers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

Any tickets can be used on South Western Rail Services to complete journeys instead.

It is expected disruptions will last until at least 7.30am.

