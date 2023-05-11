Data compiled through a TripAdvisor survey has revealed that both the Isle of Wight and Hayling Island have become popular destinations for domestic getaways.

Popular summer destinations for UK visitors have been revealed, with Italy topping the international holiday list and the Isle of Wight topping the domestic list. However, domestic travellers have been more frugal than their international counterparts this summer, as measured by Tripadvisor’s Summer Travel Index, due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It's no wonder places like this are so popular! Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Isle of Wight comes out top this summer for British travellers holidaying closer to home, with Bembridge being the fastest growing domestic destination and Ventnor coming in second. Hayling Island ranked in sixth on the list, ahead of the Scottish highlands and Hayle in Cornwall.

Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor said: ‘With so many eager to get away this summer, early planning and booking are vital to secure preferred accommodations, flights, and experiences. With many consumers conscious of cost in the current climate, a little flexibility during the planning process can help to drive down the price of their trips.’

Here is the complete list of trending domestic and international holiday destinations:

Domestic

Bembridge, Isle of Wight Ventnor, Isle of Wight Llangollen, North Wales Balmaha, Stirling Salcombe, Devon Hayling Island, Hampshire Banavie, Scottish Highlands Banavie, Scottish Highlands Seahouses, Northumberland Hayle, Cornwall

International

