Two-car crash in Gosport injures people on Grange Road at the Howe Road junction
A crash involving two cars has resulted in people being injured in Gosport.
The collision happened on Grange Road at 2.30pm this afternoon (December 16). Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction with Howe Road.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said minor injuries were reported from the scene. He added: “We were called at 2.30pm to a collision at the junction of Howe Road and Grange Road.
“This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”