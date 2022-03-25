The change comes into effect today and closes many loopholes which allows drivers to use devices in certain scenarios.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police's joint operations Roads Policing Unit, warned: ‘The consequences of using a mobile phone while at the wheel can be catastrophic,’ – officers are strictly enforcing these changes.

Drivers will receive an immediate fine of £200 and penalty points on their licence for mobile phone use.

Police officers is enforcing the new laws which closes loopholes allowing motorists to use mobile phones while driving. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

‘Outdated legislation’ meant previously, people could only face penalties from taking calls and sending texts while driving.

Now, it is illegal to do the following while operating a motor vehicle:

Illuminating the screen. Checking the time on your phone. Checking notifications. Unlocking a device. Making, receiving, or rejecting a telephone or internet based call. Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video. Utilising camera, video, or sound recording. Drafting any text. Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages. Accessing an app. Accessing the internet.

Two exemptions are in place, including calls made in an emergency where it is not practical to stop a vehicle, and to make contactless payments for services such as road tolls and drive thrus.

Any vehicle has to be stationary to make these payments.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett said: ‘Data shows you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you use a mobile phone while driving.

‘The consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel can be catastrophic, and you are placing not only yourself but other road users at significant risk.

‘While the large majority of motorists will already avoid using their phone in these circumstances, this is an important change and one all road users should take note of.

‘This change to the legislation closes several loopholes, and is an important step forward for road safety.’

