Vehicle crashes into traffic light at Southsea junction in late-night incident

Photos taken by Fayad Choudhry last night show a van had crashed into a traffic light on the corner of Devonshire Avenue and Winter Road – right outside Byng’s Court.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, this came following a two-vehicle collision at the junction. Roughly half a dozen police officers were photographed at the scene of the incident.

The incident took place in Devonshire Avenue last night. Picture: Fayad Choudhry

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We were called out at 8.23pm yesterday evening following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Devonshire Avenue.

‘The incident involved a grey Citroen van and a silver Vauxhall. There was a short road closure whilst the van was recovered. No reported injuries.’

It is not believed that the Byng’s Court apartments suffered any significant damage. However, the can appeared to have sustained damage along the driver’s side, seemingly with damage to the rear suspension.