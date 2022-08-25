Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entertainment extravaganza will start on Friday on Southsea Common – hosting a range of great performers and comedy acts.

Sam Fender, Paulo Nutini and Stereophonics are among the prominent artists at this year’s festival.

Portsmouth City Council the full list of road closures ahead of Victorious Festival 2022. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

From tomorrow, there will be a number of road closures to make a safer environment for festival-goers.

A number of other facilities will also be shut to motorists, and traffic will be limited around the site area.

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) announced Clarence Esplanade, Avenue De Caen, Serpentine Way and The Dell will be closed from 6am tomorrow (August 26).

The Dell will reopen at 8am on Monday (August 29), with Clarence Esplanade, Avenue De Caen and Serpentine Way reopening at 8am on Tuesday (August 30).

Drivers who have parked their cars in that area will have to move them before the closure starts.

The D-Day Story car park will be shut, with no access, from 9am tomorrow (August 26) to 8pm on Tuesday (August 30).

Some residential roads around the festival site will be shut from 10,30pm to midnight over the three days of the festival, but residents will still have access.

Duisburg Way, Clarence Parade and Palmerston Road will be closed between 10.30pm until midnight across the three days.

The Pyramids car park will remain open with heavily reduced parking facilities.

Clarendon Road will operate a one-way system and will be open for buses and taxis only.

Roads will reopen as soon as possible after crowds have dispersed.

People are encouraged to use other modes of public transport – First and Stagecoach bus services – cycling, the Gosport and Hayling Island ferry services, or walking, to get to the festival.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘We're working closely with festival organisers to make this weekend a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, whether they are visiting, or already living in the city, and we've put in some temporary road closures and parking restrictions to help with that.

‘I'd like to ask visitors and residents to consider their journey plans before they set off as this will really help to keep the city's traffic on the move during this busy time.

‘There are lots of ways people can swap their car for a greener, simpler way to travel, like walking, cycling, renting an e-scooter or taking a bus.

‘For festival-goers, using the coach or Victorious Park & Ride to reach the site will reduce traffic on the roads and help to keep our air cleaner and safer to breathe.’

Portsmouth City Council have released a full list of closures, and they are as follows:

From 6am on Friday, August 26, 2022, to 8am on Tuesday August 30, 2022.

Clarence Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park).

Avenue De Caen – In its entirety.

Serpentine Way – In its entirety.

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Duisberg Way –From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road to Festival car park exit.

Clarence Parade – In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way – In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way Spur – In its entirety.

ClarenceEsplanade – From west its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to east of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

Temporary Prohibition Of Driving (To Facilitate One Way For Taxis And Buses Only)

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Grove Road South – Westbound from its junction with Marmion Road to its junction with Kent Road (except for taxis and buses).

Portland Road – Southbound from its junction with Grove Road South and its junction with Clarendon Road (except for taxis and buses).

Clarendon Road – From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).

Temporary Prohibition Of Driving (at the discretion of Hampshire Constabulary)

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Pier Road – From its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way.

Pier Road (Southbound) – From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road.

Temporary Prohibition Of Through Traffic

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Clarence Esplanade –From its junction with the Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

South Parade – From its junction with Burgoyne Road to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way.

Florence Road –From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road.

Lennox Road South – In its entirety.

Auckland Road East –In its entirety.

Palmerston Road – From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junction with Auckland Road West.

VILLIERS ROAD – From its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South.

Maple Road – In its entirety.

The Circle – South of its junctions with Clarendon Road.

The Vale – In its entirety.

Auckland Road West – In its entirety.

Netley Road – in its entirety.

Osbourne Road – From its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade.

Serpentine Road – In its entirety.

Eplhinstone Road – In its entirety.

Ashburton Road – In its entirety.

Shaftsbury Avenue – In its entirety.

Nightingale Road – In its entirety.

Western Parade – In its entirety.

Kent Road – From its junction with Western Parade to its junction with Portland Road.

Queens Grove – In its entirety.

Queens Crescent – From its junction with Kent Road to its junction with Queen’s Place.

Ashby Place – In its entirety.

Southsea Terrace – In its entirety.

Castle Road – From the junction of Southsea Terrace to 4 metres north-west of Regent Place.

Duisburg Way – From its junction with Pier Road to 100 metres southeast of its junction with Pier Road.

Gordon Road – Westbound from its junction with Pier Road to its junction with Victoria Avenue.

Temporary Prohibition Of Loading And Waiting

From 8am on Friday, August 26, to 8am on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Clarence Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way including 3 spaces to the west of the flood gates.

From its junction of The Dell to its junction with South Parade.

Avenue De Caen – In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way Spur – Parking bay on the east side.

Victoria Avenue – In its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up).

Victoria Avenue Spur – In its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal programme).

The Dell – In its entirety.

Clarence Parade – 30 metres east of Serpentine Gate (10 spaces) and 15 metres to the west of Serpentine Gate (5 spaces).

Duisburg Way –From a point 5 metres east of Festival Car Park exit for 10 metres (2 spaces).

From 8am on Friday, August 26, to 8pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Clarence Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to Avenue de Caen.

Temporary Suspension Of Loading And Waiting (Except Taxis)

From 8am on Friday August 26, to 8am on Monday, August 29, 2022.

College Street – From its junction with Havant Street to Butcher Street. (Pay and Display Bays Only on the South Side).

Temporary Prohibition Of Driving (To Facilitate Shuttle Bus Provision)

From 8am on Friday August 26, to 8am on Monday, August 29, 2022.

The Dell (Southbound) – In its entirety.

Clarence Esplanade (Eastbound) – From its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade.

Temporary Suspension Of One Way (Westbound Shuttle Buses Only)

From 8am on Friday August 26, to 8am on Monday, August 29, 2022.