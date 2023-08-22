For the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival a two-ferry shuttle service will be working and the last ferry will be at 12.45am.

The ferry will be running from 5:30am each day and tickets can be purchased from the ticket office on the day.

The Gosport Ferry will be running across the Victorious weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Each one of the Gosport ferries will arrive in the Portsmouth terminal which is next to The Hard Interchange and if you need transport from this point to the festival, there will be a special festival bus running across the weekend.

The Gosport terminal is located at South Street which is next to the bus station and there is parking available next to the bus stop in Gosport near the terminal.

There are taxi ranks at both the Gosport and Portsmouth terminals, however booking in advance is advised as these services will be extremely busy and there will be road closures in place across the entire weekend.