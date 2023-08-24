Victorious Festival 2023: Park and Ride Portsmouth announces route change this weekend following festival
The Park and Ride service runs from 7am to 7:15pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 7:15pm on Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.
Due to the road closures that will be in place, the service will terminate at Clarence Pier and it will not stop at the D-Day Museum.
The Park and Ride service is ideal for people coming into Portsmouth for a day trip, but overnight parking is prohibited making it not suitable for festival goers planning to stay at Victorious Festival all evening.
There will also be the Lakeside Park and Ride shuttle service which will run across the weekend and it can be booked in advance.