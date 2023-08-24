News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Park and Ride Portsmouth announces route change this weekend following festival

The normal park and ride service has made some changes to its route this weekend following Victorious festival.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST

The Park and Ride service runs from 7am to 7:15pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 7:15pm on Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

Due to the road closures that will be in place, the service will terminate at Clarence Pier and it will not stop at the D-Day Museum.

The Park and Ride service is ideal for people coming into Portsmouth for a day trip, but overnight parking is prohibited making it not suitable for festival goers planning to stay at Victorious Festival all evening.

There will also be the Lakeside Park and Ride shuttle service which will run across the weekend and it can be booked in advance. To find out more information, click here.

To find out more information about the Park and Ride service from Tipner Lane, Portsmouth, click here.

