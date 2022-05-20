But if you are finally planning to jet away this year, it is best to know what you are allowed to take in your hand luggage for your upcoming trip.

The holiday season is fast approaching and many travellers will be making their way to Gatwick Airport to go on their first summer holiday in over two years.

Here's a list of items that are banned from hand luggage at Gatwick Airport.

From aerosols to batteries, many travellers find the rules on what you can and can't take onto the plane confusing.

Travellers who are unsure of the rules for a specific item are advised to contact their airline or travel operator directly for more information.

Here is a list of everything you need to know about hand luggage items at Gatwick Airport:

What items are banned from hand luggage and hold baggage?

There are many items that travellers are not allowed to take in either their hand luggage or hold baggage when visiting Gatwick Airport.

These prohibited items include:

-Flammable liquids and solids

-Organic peroxides

-Tear gas devices or any gas cylinders

-Oxidisers such as bleaching powders

-Infectious substances such as live virus materials

-Wet-cell car batteries

-Magnetrons

-Instruments containing mercury - however, thermometers with mercury are permitted in hold luggage (but not hand luggage) only, if they are carried in a protective case

-Instruments containing magnets

-Fireworks

-Toy/replica guns (metal or plastic)

-Non-safety matches

-Firelighters, lighter fuel, paints or thinners

-Poisons, arsenic, cyanide or weedkiller

-Radioactive materials, acids, corrosives, alkalis or caustic soda

-Creosote, quicklime or oiled paper

-Vehicle fuel system parts which have contained fuel

-Party poppers.

Can you take liquids in your hand luggage?

Liquids

-drinks over 100ml or open drinks that have been consumed before the security checkpoint, excluding milk or sterilised water for babies

-Foods with a high liquid content including soups, sauces, pastes and stews

-Cosmetics or toiletries over 100ml

All liquids that are allowed in hand luggage, including sealed drinks, must be placed in a transparent, resealable bag which is approximately 20cm x 20cm in size. Bags will be available before you pass through security.

The liquid items must also be in containers marked 100ml or less and only one transparent bag is permitted per person.

Items that are considered liquids which are allowed in hand luggage but must be in a resealable bag include:

-Hairspray and other aerosol items

-Creams and lotions

-Roll-on deodorants

-Sun-tanning/sun cream products

-Lip gloss

-Liquid soap

-Toothpaste

-Mascara

-Contact lens solution

-Foam

-Nail varnish

-Jams/preserves/spreads/syrups/pickles/humous

-Ice (or any solids which can melt over short periods of time).

Are you able to take medicine in your hand luggage?

Medicine

Medicines over 100ml, supported by a doctor's note or prescription, are allowed through security. There’s no limit for powder or pills.

All medicines are subject to additional security screening and must be kept in a transparent, re-sealable bag.

Insulin, EpiPens, hypodermic needles and medicines must be supported by a medical certification letter, as must children’s medicine.

Please check with your airline before travelling.

Is anything else banned from hand luggage?

Lighters

Cigarettes and other tobacco products are all allowed in hand baggage.

Travellers can only carry one lighter on board the aircraft, which must be kept in a resealable plastic bag alongside other liquids under 100ml.

E-cigarettes are banned completely from hold luggage.

Matches and numerous lighters are not allowed in hand or checked-in baggage.

Miscellaneous prohibited items

The following items are prohibited in hand luggage:

-Toy or replica guns (including water pistols)

-Catapults or slingshots

-Razor blades

-Sports bats, clubs or cues

-Knives and scissors with a sharp or pointed blade longer than 6cm (scissors with blunt ends are permitted)

-Tools

-Darts

-Hypodermic syringes (unless for medical reasons)

-Items that could be used as a potential weapon.