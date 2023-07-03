Why Portsmouth International Port swapped quays for keys during Ports Fest celebrations

Portsmouth International Port director Mike Sellers at the Flying Bull Academy designed piano

A public piano was available for all port visitors to enjoy during the city’s annual Ports Fest which ran from last Thursday to Sunday.

Part of a project titled ‘Piano for the People’, it was decorated by students from the local Flying Bull Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Year 6 students’ visit to the por, they were given a special music class by the director of music at Portsmouth Grammar School, Gareth Hemmings, and also collaborated with renowned pianist Fabio Tedde, known as the ‘Pianist Without Borders’.

Lucy Stapenhill, teacher and art lead for The Flying Bull Academy, said: ‘We were excited to take part in Ports Fest again this year and were thrilled to be paired with Portsmouth International Port as we have worked together in the past.

‘The children worked incredibly hard at every stage of this project from creating their designs, sanding the piano and helping us paint on the selected scene.

‘We wanted the piano to incorporate our connection with the port and this year’s theme of 'ignition’ - whilst still being personal to our school. The children rose to that challenge.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The piano will be donated by Coach House pianos to the Flying Bull Academy.

Mr Hemmings added: ‘It has been a real pleasure to work with year 6 at Flying Bull Academy on this project.

‘I visited their school last week with 50 djembe drums and we worked on rhythm skills, listening skills and how to improvise and respond to each other.

‘It was fantastic to see the piano in the port with the beautiful decorations the pupils had designed and painted and to be joined by Fabio, who shared some of his music with the pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Creating fresh, new music with a large group of people is always a challenge and it was so exciting to hear Fabio respond to the rhythms, sounds and textures that the Flying Bull pupils created.’

Mr Tedde remarked: ‘I truly enjoyed playing for the children and I was so happy to see them interacting with each other, and hear how many questions they had to ask me about my journey as a musician. That really means a lot to me.

‘Sometimes there is no need to understand other cultures to communicate with them, all we need to do is to love and respect them and use simple meaningful ways to communicate and respect their beliefs.’

A Portsmouth International Port spokesperson said: ‘We’ve seen passengers and staff enjoying the chance to play, even our port director (Mike Sellers) who hasn’t played for years was inspired to have a go.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ports Fest is the longest running arts and cultural festival in the city and is supported and sponsored by Portsmouth Grammar School.