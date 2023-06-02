Why Ryde Pier trains won’t be running during the Isle of Wight festival

Island Line trains

The 143-year-old pier, undergoing a large programme of heavy maintenance and renewal to give it a further 60 years of life, was due to reopen to Island Line services this month.

But now GWR and Network Rail have confirmed it will reopen to trains on Monday, July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers have worked hard to recover from a three-month delay due to extreme weather where storms damaged scaffolding and made it unsafe to work.

Since April, track and steelwork replacements have been completed and a new weather screen installed.

However, in recent weeks, engineers have been forced to revise their designs in one of the pier’s six different zones, changing the components used to secure new rails and sleepers.

As a result, the reopening date has been moved back by one month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until July 10, two trains an hour will operate between Ryde Esplanade and Shanklin stations, with a minibus service helping customers travel from Ryde Pier Head to Ryde Esplanade.

SWR has confirmed it will increase the capacity of the minibus service during the Isle of Wight festival, which starts on June 15.

Alex Foulds, SWR’s Projects and Change Director, said: ‘We know just how important the Island Line is to local businesses and the local community. That is why we aimed to reopen the line between Ryde Pier Head and Ryde Esplanade in time for the Isle of Wight Festival. We’re sorry we haven’t been able to meet that target.

‘We always knew this would be a challenging project for a number of reasons. This is the world’s second longest pier and it was designed and constructed in the Victorian era, using five different designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our focus now is to ensure that the pier is ready for the school holidays.’

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex Route Director, said: ‘We fully understand the important role the line plays in supporting local tourism and the economy, particularly during the busy summer holidays.’