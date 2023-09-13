News you can trust since 1877
Wightlink Ferry goes viral after posting spoof ASMR Tik Tok

Wightlink Ferries has reached nearly 850,000 views on its Tik Tok account after posting a hilarious spin off video.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Wight Ryder I in PortsmouthWight Ryder I in Portsmouth
Wight Ryder I in Portsmouth

Wightlink Ferries has blown up on Tik Tok after the team posted a funny video of a member of staff following one of the latest trends.

The video is a spoof on an ASMR Tik Tok promoting a Mercedes.

The team members created a funny imitation of the Mercedes Tik Tok, but they altered it by filming on a ferry.

The Tik Tok post said: “Come jump on a ferry to the Isle of Wight, you know you want to...”

A spokesperson for Wightlink Ferries said: “TikTok star Fern is part of Wightlink's marketing team and previously worked in retail, so customers might have seen her serving teas and coffees onboard the ferries. Fern and colleague Lisa were inspired by fellow TikTok user Tyler Butterworth, who posted his own version with military vehicles.”

The video has currently got 848,100 views, 62,200 likes and 639 comments.

