Wightlink Ferry goes viral after posting spoof ASMR Tik Tok
Wightlink Ferries has blown up on Tik Tok after the team posted a funny video of a member of staff following one of the latest trends.
The video is a spoof on an ASMR Tik Tok promoting a Mercedes.
The team members created a funny imitation of the Mercedes Tik Tok, but they altered it by filming on a ferry.
The Tik Tok post said: “Come jump on a ferry to the Isle of Wight, you know you want to...”
A spokesperson for Wightlink Ferries said: “TikTok star Fern is part of Wightlink's marketing team and previously worked in retail, so customers might have seen her serving teas and coffees onboard the ferries. Fern and colleague Lisa were inspired by fellow TikTok user Tyler Butterworth, who posted his own version with military vehicles.”