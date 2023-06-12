The road was temporarily closed to traffic more than three years ago under the government’s active travel programme aimed at encouraging increased walking and cycling. And, after the approval of a legal order last year, council contractor Colas has now finished installing removable bollards, moving the taxi rank to King Henry I Street and bringing in bike stands.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said the scheme was designed to meet the demands of businesses and residents of the area, as well as to encourage more cycling and walking in the city centre.

‘It’s fantastic to see so many people enjoying this area free of traffic,’ he said. ‘When changes like these are made to the city, it’s important that we design spaces that can be enjoyed by all, whether they are passing through or permanently based there.’

The work has finally been completed at Guildhall Walk Picture: Habibur Rahman

His predecessor, Lynne Stagg approved the work in 2021 at the same time as s similar scheme for Palmerston Road in Southsea.

A council consultation, carried out during the initial temporary closure, found more than 70 per cent of the businesses in Guildhall Walk supported the permanent closure of the road. The figure for residents was over 80 per cent.

The formal traffic regulation order required for the change was submitted in early 2022 and came into force last April. This process included a second, statutory, consultation which prompted minor changes to the initial design.

This included making the bollards removable to allow businesses to receive deliveries

And concerns raised by equalities groups about the potential for difficulties in accessing the pharmacy saw three disabled parking spaces placed on King Henry I Street.

Signs have been changed to inform drivers of the closure of the road and 12 new cycle stands have been installed next to Sainsbury’s.

The council said it would monitor usage of the taxi rank and that if demand is low it could be opened up to all vehicles. The pedestrianisation work is included in the council’s District Local and Town Centre scheme.