The 13-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after he was hit by a silver Hyundai on Maurepas Way yesterday evening.

At roughly 5.50pm, the boy entered the carriageway on his mountain bike via a crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for more information after the boy was taken to hospital following the collision. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He was travelling from Waterlooville town centre in the direction of Wellington Retail park, when he was involved in the crash.

The boys injuries are deemed not to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

SEE ALSO: Police patrols stepped up in Gosport after terrified woman is bundled into a van by a man and assaulted in woodland

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been making initial enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident, but now asking any members of the public if they witnessed the incident taking place?

‘Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to or the collision itself?