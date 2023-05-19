The 19-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after his silver VW Golf hit a tree. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by police. Officers were called to the scene of the collision in Lee Lane at 10.45pm last night.

The crash happened in Lee Lane, Romsey. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for anyone who knows more about crash to speak to them. Sgt Chris Thompson, from the roads policing unit, said: ‘We’re trying to establish the exact circumstances which led to this car coming off the road.

‘It happened in an isolated area, so if you were driving nearby around this time and saw this silver VW Golf or any other vehicles prior to the collision, please let us know. We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any dash cam footage from around that time which may have captured the silver VW Golf, as this may help with our enquiries.’