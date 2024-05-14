Travel brand Big 7 Travel reveals 50 best burgers in Europe - and 7Bone Burger Co. ranks 15th
Big 7 Travel is known for its recommendations, tips and advice on holiday destinations whilst featuring the best places to eat and drink whilst travelling. The brand has recently revealed its list of the best 50 burgers in Europe for 2024 - and 7 Bone Burger Co in Portsmouth has made the list. Placing number 15 on the list, 7Bone Burger Co has been recognised for its high quality burgers and ‘excellent’ vegan menu.
The website says: “Bow down to the burger kings at 7Bone Burger Co., this joint is a true maestro when it comes to crafting indulgently delicious burgers. Picture this: a medium-rare patty oozing with American cheese, topped with bacon jam and truffled garlic mushrooms. Don’t take our word for it though, each burger is a masterpiece in its own right. The vegan menu is excellent too.”
The venue, located in Guildhall Walk, offers up a rangeof burgers including numerous burgers, buttermilk chicken and tasty desserts including chocolate fudge brownie and banana split.
