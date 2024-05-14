Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular buger joint in the hearty of the city has earnt its way into the list of the best 50 burgers in Europe according to a travel and lifestyle brand.

Big 7 Travel is known for its recommendations, tips and advice on holiday destinations whilst featuring the best places to eat and drink whilst travelling. The brand has recently revealed its list of the best 50 burgers in Europe for 2024 - and 7 Bone Burger Co in Portsmouth has made the list. Placing number 15 on the list, 7Bone Burger Co has been recognised for its high quality burgers and ‘excellent’ vegan menu.

The website says: “Bow down to the burger kings at 7Bone Burger Co., this joint is a true maestro when it comes to crafting indulgently delicious burgers. Picture this: a medium-rare patty oozing with American cheese, topped with bacon jam and truffled garlic mushrooms. Don’t take our word for it though, each burger is a masterpiece in its own right. The vegan menu is excellent too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...