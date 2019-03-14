Travel headache for motorists travelling on M27 this evening and overnight 

LONG SUFFERING motorists travelling on the M27 this evening and overnight face more disruption with a passage of the motorway totally closed off.

The ‘full closure’ of the motorway has taken place westbound between junction 8 and junction 7 due to roadworks, Highways England has confirmed.

A diversion will see traffic onto the A3024 before joining the A27 then back onto the M27 at Junction 7 by Charles Watts Way.

The motorway, which regularly has sections closed off during late evening and overnight, will be open as normal from 6am.