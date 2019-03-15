AN overturned lorry is causing delays on a road in Hampshire this morning.

The A303 is closed completely eastbound at Popham airfield and one of the westbound lanes is also shut following the accident.

Overturned lorry on the A303 this morning. Picture: Hants Road Policing

Motorists are also being advised that they cannot exit the M3 at Junction 8 this morning.

Police are warning to ‘avoid the area’ as a result of the overturned lorry this morning.

Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘The #A303 is closed eastbound at #Popham airfield after a lorry overturned this morning.

‘One of the westbound lanes is also closed. You cannot exit the M3 at Junction 8 to access the A303. Please avoid the area.

‘Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.’

Hants Road Policing have added: ‘Overturned HGV causing delays in both directions in the A303 and M3 Popham Basingstoke please take care in the wind!’

Pictures from the scene show the lorry has flipped on to its side on the motorway and has appeared to have shed its load.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.