Have your say

BUS passengers have been warned to expect ‘severe delays’ as traffic builds across the Portsmouth area.

Congestion between Langston and Havant is causing problems for services to Hayling Island, bus operator Stagecoach has warned.

The firm tweeted: ‘#Hayling services now suffering severe delays due to congestion between #Havant & #Langstone.’

Portsmouth’s number 23 bus is also facing delays in North End.