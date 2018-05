Have your say

A car has crashed into metal debris on the motorway in Portsmouth.

Dave Underwood posted on Twitter to say a ‘very large’ metal object was on the M275 by the Park and Ride junction.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that there was metal in the road – and a car crashed into it.

She said: ‘We had calls just after 1pm reporting steel debris in the carriageway

‘It looks like a Corsa collided with it, but there are no injuries and recovery sorted.’

The item has since been recovered.