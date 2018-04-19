Council secures funding to tackle Hampshire’s potholes

ALMOST £3m will be given to Hampshire County Council to battle against potholes in the county.

The council will be receiving £2,956,522 from the government to repair existing potholes and protect the roads from any severe weather in the future.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman has welcomed the news, after the damage done to roads during the winter.

Problems have been pinpointed in recent weeks, with Purbrook Hill, Milton and the A27 in Portsmouth being highlighted by drivers as problematic hotsports.

She said: ‘I very much welcome this hugely important funding for our roads.

‘We all rely on roads, so it is vital for our safety that they are in good condition.

‘We have had unexpectedly bad conditions this winter, so it is right that we now put funding into repairing our roads and preparing them so they’re fit for the future.

‘I am pleased that Hampshire County Council is set to receive £2,956,522 in extra funding from the Government to help repair roads in our area.’