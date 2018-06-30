County council takes lead on M27 Junction 10 plan

Send us your views to letters@thenews.co.uk or to our Facebook page

Welborne developers, Buckland Development Ltd have welcomed the news that Hampshire County Council will co-ordinate the delivery of the new junction which will provide access on to both sides of the carriageway for prospective home owners.

A spokesperson from Buckland Development Ltd said: ‘The proposed improvement to Junction 10 is a vital piece of infrastructure for the existing network which will also benefit the new community of Welborne.

‘Hampshire County Council have now taken the role of Project Sponsor for the M27 Junction 10 works to co-ordinate and manage various stakeholders and funds, which is a welcome step to help delivery.’

It comes after plans for the M27 smart motorway plans were unveiled by Highways England two weeks ago.

The spokesperson added: ‘Our discussions with Hampshire County Council, Highways England and Fareham Borough Council have been extensive and continue to ensure the proposed design satisfies the many technical requirements and aligns with the proposed works for the M27 Smart Motorway programme, which have emerged since our application.’

Highways England are working with the council to come up with a junction design.

Councillor Rob Humby, Executive Member for Environment and Transport, explained: ‘The County Council has stepped in to co-ordinate this complex scheme, pulling together different interests, and working closely with Highways England, as the proposals centre on a new all moves motorway junction, which will connect to the proposed development at Welborne.

‘We are co-ordinating with the planned Smart Motorways scheme and we are working with the Welborne promoters and the local planning authority to develop the detailed design for the junction, which will also support their consideration of the Welborne planning application.

‘At the moment, we are working to finalise an agreed scheme and detailed costings.

‘One of the conditions of us taking on this role is that all the funding bodies agree to pool their budgets so there is a ‘single funding pot’ and a streamlined process for finalising funding arrangements.’