A COLLISION on the M27 is causing delays eastbound this morning.

An incident between two cars has been reported between junction eight in Bursledon and junction nine in Whiteley, just after the Hamble bridge.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘It was a minor shunt between two vehicles, and there were no injuries sustained.

‘The vehicles were on the hard shoulder when we arrived at the incident.’

All lanes are now open and delays are starting to ease off.