Damage ‘being assessed’ after bridge is closed in Portsmouth

A FOOTBRIDGE near a Portsmouth railway station has been closed to the public because of safety concerns.

Damage was spotted on the pedestrian footbridge in Cosham that links Windsor Road to Knowsley Crescent.

According to Network Rail, the damage is being assessed before any further action is taken.

A spokesman from Network Rail said: ‘We have had to temporarily close a footbridge between Windsor Road and Knowlsey Road in Cosham after damage to the structure was reported.

‘Safety is our number one priority and we are currently assessing the damage and what work is needed to repair it so we can safely reopen the crossing as soon as possible.

‘We would like to apologise to users of the footbridge for any inconvenience – a diversion route has been put in place, as agreed with Portsmouth City Council, until we are able to reopen it.’