Delays expected for drivers as work set to start on Portsmouth road

Have your say

DRIVERS have been warned to expect delays as roadworks begin in Southsea next week.

Colas will be carrying out essential surface treatment works in Locksway Road, Southsea, from Wednesday, May 30 for five days – including the weekend.

The firm has confirmed that the road will remain open – but that side roads will be closed for short periods to apply the surface treatment to the junctions.

Traffic will be held for a short time until the road reopens.

Colas has apologised for any disruption this may cause.