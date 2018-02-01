Delight as M27 junction cash means Welborne plans take a step forward

Have your say

DEVELOPERS and political leaders have expressed their delight after receiving a grant for an overhaul of Junction 10 on the M27 which will allow thousands of homes to be built.

Managing director at Buckland Development Ltd - which is overseeing the 6,000-home new town of Welborne - John Beresford said: ‘This funding will help to bring us another step closer to the early delivery of infrastructure at Welborne.

‘We are continuing to work with the highway authorities and look forward to seeing the upgrades to Junction 10 of the M27 take shape.’

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government handed the £9.9m grant to Fareham Borough Council and will enable the redevelopment of the motorway junction which currently allows limited access to and from the M27.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘It is obviously very good news and it is a significant amount we bid for from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

‘It means Welborne can go ahead with the infrastructure it will need in the future.’

Fareham MP Suella paid tribute to the ‘collaborative partnership’ between the council, her office and central government.

Speaking of the cash windfall, she said: ‘I am delighted with today’s news.

‘Welborne garden village is an exciting opportunity for our area.

‘Fareham is playing its part in developing much-needed housing that the country needs.

‘This is a big step for our area and huge progress has been made but important infrastructure is essential.

‘That is what this latest money represents and it’s a great vote of confidence for Fareham.’

Speaking of the motorway junction overhaul, the Tory politician added: ‘This will make a huge difference for residents.

‘We know already how the M27 can suffer from with traffic, tailbacks and congestion from junctions 9 to 11.

‘The improvements at junction 10 are going to be very, very important in addressing this.’