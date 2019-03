Have your say

Passengers wishing to travel by rail today have been advised to check timetables due to disruption caused by the strong winds and adverse weather.

A statement released by South Western Railway said: ‘Due to fallen trees blocking a number of lines, train services running across the whole South Western Railway network will be cancelled, delayed or revised.’

Delays are expected to last until 4 pm.

Passengers are asked to check for updates on http://www.journeycheck.com/swr/