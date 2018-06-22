Fareham cyclist ‘shot with BB gun’ by van passenger on country lane

A CYCLIST has told of his fury after being shot by a van passenger ‘with a BB gun’ down a country lane.

Gary Chambers was making his way back to Fareham last night when he was hit in West Sussex.

Mr Chambers on his bike

The 32-year-old Royal Navy diver was on a training ride when he was left bruised in the incident at about 8pm.

He said the sharp pain in his right hip – caused by ‘what must have been a pellet’ – was ‘quite a shock’.

‘I was cycling along keeping myself to myself when a van came speeding past me and I felt an almighty pain in my right side,’ Mr Chambers said.

‘As soon as I looked up it had sped off, but I had to stop riding for a minute because I was in pain.

‘The mark on my hip looked like it was caused by a pellet and it started to bruise immediately.’

Travelling at about 25mph, Mr Chambers said the van drove ‘within one foot’ of his bike before accelerating down the road.

He said: ‘I was going fast myself but the van just shot past at speed – it must have been going about 50mph.

‘I met a group of three cyclists about a mile down the road and they all said exactly the same thing happened to them. I gave them my contact details and they called the police.’

As a member of the Fareham Wheelers Cycling Club, Mr Chambers said the incident on Thursday night has sparked fears that a spate of previous assaults could be reignited.

In the winter, at least five riders from the collective were punched by a white van man while out on rides near Wickham.

Now, Mr Chambers said the perpetrator must feel the force of the law – before a serious accident is caused.

He said: ‘My immediate reaction to the pain was anger, but I’m keen to see this person brought forward and dealt with by the police.

‘If this doesn’t stop someone is going to get seriously hurt.’

Yesterday’s incident took place between Compton and Lordington on the B1246 near Chichester.

The News has contacted Sussex Police for details on the incident.